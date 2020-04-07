KCEU draws EU’S attention towards grim HR situation in IOK

Brussels, April 07 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has urged the higher authorities of European Union (EU) to pay special attention on the severe situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

In this connection, Ali Raza Syed has dispatched a letter to the President of European Council, Mr Charles Michel; President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen; and High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr Josep Borrell Fontelles.

Ali Raza Syed in the letter wrote, “With extreme regret on suffering of the whole world from coronavirus, I want to draw your attention towards the critical situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).” The pandemic of coronavirus has increased the miseries of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were already facing hardships due to curfew imposed by the India for the last eight months, the letter added.

In his memo the KCEU Chairman further stated that the people of occupied Kashmir are witnessing a constant siege for last several months and thousands of political workers are in prisons as the Indian government annulled special status of Kashmir and took this disputed territory in its direct control since August 2019.

The letter maintained that now under the garb of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian authorities are controlling information about the widespread of the disease in the disputed territory. It said, information received from the independent sources revealed that number of the infected people from coronavirus is increasing day by day in the territory but medical staffs have been asked not to share this information to the media.

“Due to the less access to the internet, the activities on the social media are very limited and regular media outlets in the region are also restricted. Less freedom of expression and restrictions on free media, exchange of accurate information related to coronavirus crisis is very hard,” the letter further said. However, the independent sources from IOK said, there is a shortage of medicine for the masses and a lack of basic facilities and protective gears for frontline health workers, doctors and paramedics, who can ensure safety of the people from this dangerous virus, it further maintained.

About India illegal activities in emerging situation of coronavirus, Ali Raza Syed further said, I want to inform that situation of the human rights in IOK has been more difficult since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The letter said that in a recent move by exploiting the situation created by the coronavirus, India introduced new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir in order to settle the non-Kashmiris and change demography of the disputed territory. It is gross desecration of international law and a clear violation of the UN resolutions that called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, the letter said.

Ali Raza wrote that there was a need of special attention of EU on current human rights situation of occupied Kashmir. The EU should stop India from attempting to change demography of the disputed region, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...