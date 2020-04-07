One CRPF soldier killed, anther injured in Bijbehara attack

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district, today.

Unidentified man hurled a grenade at a patrolling party of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Bijbehara area of the district and ran away. Two CRPF men received injuries and were rushed to local hospital where one of them Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was declared brought dead.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attacker.

Like this: Like Loading...