China reiterates its call for peaceful Kashmir settlement

Beijing, April 08 (KMS): China has once again called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

A spokesman of the Chinese Mission to the UN while rejecting the Indian media claim that China had ignored Pakistan’s call for urgent consideration of the situation in occupied Kashmir during its presidency of the Security Council in March this year, reiterated that China’s stance on Kashmir remains unchanged calling it a dispute left from history.

He said the issue of Kashmir remains high on the Security Council’s agenda and China is very closely monitoring the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman made it clear that China opposes any unilateral action by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir and wants a peaceful resolution of the dispute according to UN charter and resolutions.

