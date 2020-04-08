CPJ demands release of IOK journalists asif Sultan, Qazi Shibli

New York, April 08 (KMS): The US-based global body for press freedom, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), has demanded immediate release of incarcerated Kashmiri journalists, Aasif Sultan and Qazi Shibli.

The Asia Desk of CPJ in a tweet said, “In midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu & Kashmir authorities should follow High Court’s direction and release journalists Aasif Sultan and Qazi Shibli. Charges against Sultan and Shibli must also be dropped.”

Aasif Sultan is imprisoned in Central Jail Srinagar since August 2018. He has been booked under draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on fake charge of involvement in militant activities, a charge denied by his family members.

Qazi Shibli, a south Kashmir based journalist was arrested by Indian police last year days before abrogation by Modi government of Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

