Hurriyat AJK leaders worried about IOK detainees’ plight

Islamabad, April 08 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leaders, Abdul Majeed Malik and Aijaz Rehmani, have expressed concern over the safety and security of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that many Kashmiri detainees had developed various ailments due to lack of medical facility in jails.

He said that at a time when the world was fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, India had intensified its atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the international community and conscious people of India to impress upon the Indian government to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and allow the Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves.

Hurriyat AJK leader and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ League Vice Chairman, Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement welcomed the statements of the UN and China on Kashmir. He appealed to the UN to play role in the release of Kashmiri detainees including Hurriyat leaders to save them from getting affected by the coronavirus.

