India pursuing Israeli policies to perpetuate illegal hold on IOK

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that as the world is engaged in fighting deadly coronavirus, India is pursuing the Israeli policies to perpetuate its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the world including the United Nations and World Health Organization were taking measures to overcome the devastations by the coronavirus, while New Delhi taking advantage of the focus of the global community to combat COVID-19 had intensified its reign of terror on the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum has rejected the newly introduced domicile law, calling it an act of colonial design, aimed at usurping the locals of their properties and changing the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKSYF Chairman, Manzoor Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was executing the devious plan to perpetuate the duration of the bondage of the freedom-loving Kashmiris. He said that the Kashmiris would never allow the sacred blood of their great martyrs go waste.

