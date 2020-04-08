IOK Press Club flays gag on information on Coronavirus

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club has condemned the attempts by the authorities to throttle information on coronavirus amid the lockdown.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement issued in Srinagar said the recent order issued by the Director, Health Services, ordering the doctors and paramedics “not to share information with the media about the ongoing crisis” was nothing but a crude attempt to further stifle the freedom of the press in the region.

“Stopping the information flow amid the unprecedented situation is highly condemnable,” the KPC said.

It said putting out information during the pandemic through the media was of vital importance as it helped stop the flow of unverified information and rumours.

Like this: Like Loading...