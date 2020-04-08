Sehrai urges UN chief to explore viable solution to Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has called upon the UN Secretary General to take a step forward and appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to the festering Kashmir dispute and ensure durable peace and stability in the South Asian region.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam and Kupwara said that everyday innocent Kashmiris were getting killed and becoming target of the unresolved Kashmir conflict which was very sad and painful. He said Kashmiris have for years been writing in blood that they want ‘Aazadi’, to self-determine their destiny.

“The Kashmir conflict, one of the longest standing disputes in the world, is continuously, since 7 decades, leaving behind tragic stories, wails and screams and thousands of untold stories,” he added.

Sehrai further said, “When humanity as a whole is suffering from lethal epidemic of COVID-19, precious human lives are getting cheaply devastated. Not only humans but in fact, every aspect of the human lives from economy to social affair, is totally at stake.”

He said, while the world is involved in fight against this lethal virus, Indian brutal regime has intensified war and criminal activities against innocent people in Kashmir. “It is unfortunate that Indian forces are using lockdown against COVID-19 for their evil and ominous designs to devastate the whole Kashmir community. We feel and gradually, it is now changing in reality that whole Muslim leadership with some exceptions has turned blind eye towards the Indian lockdown in Kashmir.”

“We now believe that, it doesn’t matter for them, that Kashmiris have been subject to conquistadorial silencing, forced disappearances, custodial killings, inhuman torture, to surveillance that brings to mind the stasis, to torture and mass incarceration, a draconian internet shutdown, the crushing of their free press, the devastation of their economy, the crippling of the education system, the criminalisation of speech.”

“Unfortunately, everyone watches all these happenings as mute spectators. No one comes to the rescue of people and it looks that humanity no longer exists in the world,” he pointed out. He deplored that the international community, was turning deaf ears towards the Kashmir dispute which otherwise could raise questions on the brazen human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Sehrai said, the so-called democracy in Kashmir, has waged a war on the people of the territory. Further, he added that history testifies the fact that, the international disputes are solved on negotiation tables and not by waging war on the innocent people.

“It is high time the UN Secretary General takes a step forward and appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to this festering conflict and ensures lasting peace and stability in the region,” he said.

