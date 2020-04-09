40 kanal shopian land transferred to non-local employees

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities, in violation of the internationally disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, have accorded sanction to the transfer of 40 kanal of land for establishment of colonies for non-local employees.

The controversial sanction was given by the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu. The transfer of 40 kanal land was made to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction under in the name of Prime Minister Modi’s package in village Deegam in Shopian district.

The Council also transferred Shamilat (Kahcharai) land measuring 40 kanal in village Drugmulla in Kupwara district to the School Education Department for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kupwara.

