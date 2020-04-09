Indian police use brute force against people in Tral town

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police on Thursday resorted to lathi charge in Tral town to disperse people, queued up in front of various outlets, amid prohibitory orders.

A team from Tral police station led by newly appointed Station House Officer (SHO), G M Rathar, used brute force to disperse people in nook and corner of the town, in the name of containing the spread of coronavirus.

On this occasion, the SHO said that everyone should stay at home and shouldn’t make any kind of gatherings. He said that except for emergencies, people should strictly follow the advisories and should stay put to avert coronavirus threat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tral has witnessed no positive case of COVID-19 so far.

