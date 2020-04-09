Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir thousands of people participated in the funeral of martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar in Sopore town.

The body of the martyred youth was recovered from the debris of a resident house which was burnt and destroyed by Indian troops in Arampora Mohalla of the town.

Despite restrictions and coronavirus infection threat, thousands people, mostly youth and women, joined the funeral of the martyred youth in his native Saidepora area in the town.

The mourners carried the body of the martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar from Arampora to Saipora in a big procession amid high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The youth in the procession reiterated to carry the mission of Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion, despite the worst Indian state terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar. He said the Indian troops were killing the innocent Kashmiris on daily basis and the world community and the international human rights organizations should take notice of it.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam and Rajouri districts.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested over 30 persons and seized 6 vehicles in Srinagar and Handwara areas on the charges of defying the restriction orders imposed by the Indian authorities in the name preventing spread of coronavirus and registered FIRs against them in the respective police stations of the said areas.

Indian troops arrested a youth, Bashir Ahmed beig, during a house raid in Gantmullah area of Baramulla district.

