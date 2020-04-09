Yasmeen raja denounces India’s sinister agenda on Kashmir

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Yasmeen Raja, the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, has strongly condemned the issuance of new domicile law by India for Jammu and Kashmir, which is aimed at granting permanent resident certificate to certain categories of Indian citizens.

Yasmeen Raja in a statement issued in Srinagar said, since the world is fighting deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of life worldwide, the extremist Indian government led by Narendra Modi is using the pandemic to advance its sinister agenda in occupied Kashmir.

She said that India in an organized way working on a plan to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by settling its citizens in the territory. She said that the plan to revoke the Kashmir’s special status was already on the agenda of the Hindu extremist organization, but as the world is wholly focusing on combating the coronavirus outbreak, the Modi government is using the situation to change the Muslim character of the territory.

Yasmeen Raja said that India’s actions were in violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir as urged the world body to resolve the dispute as per its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She maintained that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for freedom against all odds.

