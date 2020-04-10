DFP denounces stepped up HR violations by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has denounced the stepped up human rights violations and killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the territory.

The DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “The trigger-happy Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a virtual slaughterhouse where innocent civilians are being killed ruthlessly without any reason.”

He said the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth had become a routine matter for the Indian forces’ personnel who enjoy impunity under black laws enforced in the territory. He pointed out that the exemption from prosecution the black laws provided to the military personnel was a major cause of rampant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Highlighting the aggressive designs of the Indian government, the DFP spokesman said that the fascist government led by Modi was hell bent to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The DFP spokesman said that at a time when civilized world was hectically engaged in a war against coronavirus India was remorselessly hatching conspiracies to subjugate the Kashmiris who have categorically refused to accept India’s colonial agenda and its motive to reduce Muslims to a minority. He said that Indian nefarious designs to change the demography of the disputed territory were a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

He said that it was high time that the world should respond positively to clarion calls emanating from Kashmir and influence the government of India to reverse and quash these unlawful laws.

The spokesman demanded immediate release of Kashmiri political prisoners to save them from coronavirus in the cramped concentration camps and torture cells.

