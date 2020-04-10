Pakistan concerned over lack of medical supplies in IOK due to Covid-19

Islamabad, April 10 (KMS): Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the lack of medical supplies and assistance in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) to deal with coronavirus challenge.

In her opening statement at the weekly news briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pointed out that 170 coronavirus cases have been reported in the occupied territory along with the deaths of five people from the virus.

She said voices from within India and around the world continue to condemn the inhuman oppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She said six international human rights organizations demanded release of all those arrested in occupied Jammu and Kashmir underscoring that measures to combat coronavirus must respect human rights of every individual.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the latest Indian action to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying this is in violation of international laws and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Aisha Farooqui rejected Indian media reports seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul. She said Pakistan has suffered the most and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism including state sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border.

She said Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification. “We are very well aware of India’s continuous smear campaign against us but are confident that these tactics will not succeed in misleading the world community,” she added.

