Resistance leader Abdul Majeed Wani passes away in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior resistance leader and General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front (PPF), Abdul Majeed Wani, passed away in Srinagar after prolonged illness on Thursday night.

Abdul Majeed Wani was suffering from lungs infection since long and breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. He was affiliated with the freedom movement of Kashmir from his youth and was known as a committed and dedicated resistance leader.

PPF Patron, Fazalul Haq Qurashi, PPF Chairman, Muhammad Musadiq Aadil, and senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in their statements expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Majeed Wani. They paid glowing tributes to him and termed him as a very sincere, dedicated and selfless freedom leader.

They expressed their condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

