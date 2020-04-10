Several arrested for attending funeral of martyred youth

Pro-Pakistan, Pro-Imran Khan slogans raised in Sopore town

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested several mourners who participated in the funeral of the martyred youth, Sajjad Nawaz Dar, in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

A police official told media men that dozens of people who were identified through visuals have been nabbed and are liable to face strict action. He further said that more arrests were expected from Zaingeer area of the town in coming days.

Defying military siege and lockdown, thousands of people including women had participated in the funeral procession of the martyred Sajjad Nawaz Dar in Sadipora area of the town.

The mourners including youth and women had marched along with the body of the martyred, amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and pro-Imran Khan slogans. Sajjad Nawaz Dar was laid to rest at Saidpora martyrs’ graveyard.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

