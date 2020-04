Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, 10 more positive cases of coronavirus were reported, today.

All these new cases were reported in the Kashmir Valley. The total number of COVID-19 patients has reached to 232 in the entire occupied territory.

Of these 232 cases, 180 were reported in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 15 in Ladakh region.

