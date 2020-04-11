APHC rejects India’s all anti-Kashmir moves

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has rejected all anti-Kashmir moves made by the communal Indian government on and after August 5, 2019 to annex Kashmir and change its demographic composition.

The APHC in an extraordinary meeting held in Srinagar, today, said that India’s actions were aimed at diluting the historical and geographical status of Jammu and Kashmir, annexing it in the Indian union and trampling the UN resolutions on Kashmir. However, it said that New Delhi would not be allowed to alter the Muslim majority character of the territory.

The meeting deplored that India was playing with the lives of the Kashmiri people even during the coronavirus pandemic and instead of protecting them from the deadly disease, it was continuing with crackdown operations and state terrorism in the territory which was condemnable.

Besides, a sub-committee was also constituted during the meeting which would further strengthen coordination and contacts among all the APHC constituents and would soon evolve a strategy to safeguard the interests of the ongoing freedom movement and Hurriyat Conference in the present time of trial.

A spokesman was also elected in the APHC meeting who would be responsible for apprising the people regarding the important decisions taken by the Hurriyat Conference.

It was reiterated in the meeting that the APHC would continue its political struggle as per its vision and political and constitutional rules.

The participants of the meeting also prayed for sound health of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Like this: Like Loading...