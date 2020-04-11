APHC rejects India’s anti-kashmir moves

Hundreds of Indians brought to Pulwama

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has rejected the anti-Kashmir moves made by the communal Indian government on and after August 5, 2019 to completely annex Kashmir and change its demographic composition.

The APHC in an extraordinary meeting held in Srinagar said that India’s actions were aimed at diluting the historical and geographical status of Jammu and Kashmir, totally merging it in the Indian union and trampling the UN resolutions on Kashmir. However, it said that New Delhi would not be allowed to alter the Muslim majority character of the territory. The meeting deplored that India was playing with the lives of the Kashmiri people even during the coronavirus pandemic and instead of protecting them from the deadly disease, it was continuing with crackdown operations and state terrorism in the territory which was condemnable. The participants of the meeting also prayed for the sound health of the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

On the other hand, taking advantage of strict lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic, Modi government has started implementing its nefarious plan of altering the Muslim majority character of the territory. Informed circles told KMS sources that in this regard, the Modi government has brought hundreds of Indian Hindus to Pulwama and stationed them in two higher secondary schools in the name of putting them in quarantine. The sources said that these people would be given domicile certificates of Kashmir and allowed to settle in the territory as its permanent citizens.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 250 days of unrelenting military siege and lockdown in occupied Kashmir, today, revealed that Indian troops martyred 93 Kashmiris including 3 women during the period. The report said that at least 963 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leaders, Yasmeen Raja and Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi, in their statements issued in Srinagar expressed concern about the well-being of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, demanding their immediate release.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Nandimarg area of Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district.

Indian police, today, arrested a youth in R S Pura area of Jammu region and labeled him as over-ground worker of mujahideen. The police also arrested over one hundred persons in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara areas and seized several vehicles on the charges of defying the restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic. The civil administration officials in Pulwama told media that the police were not honouring curfew passes issued for the personnel on emergency duty and were assaulting them.

