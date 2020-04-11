Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails of India and the territory.

The DPM General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmad, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the jail authorities were treating the Kashmiri political detainees inhumanly and were not providing them the basic amenities.

He said that the entire world was trying to save the humanity from the deadly coronavirus but the Indian government had kept the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders in jails for raising voice for their basic rights.

He appealed to the international community to play its role in release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

