COVID-19 crisis prolongs Kashmir lockdown

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): Indian occupied Kashmir has been under a security lockdown since August 2019. Now the region was hit by coronavirus, jeopardizing Kashmiri’s long-awaited freedom.

Barely weeks after New Delhi eased some restrictions on movement and communications in Kashmir, the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the region, putting it under a strict lockdown once again.

While lockdowns are not unusual for Kashmiris, the situation now poses a new threat to them.

Rights organizations fear the authorities could use the coronavirus outbreak to further curb civil liberties.

“A public health emergency is not an opportunity to bypass accountability. The use of unlawful and arbitrary detention along with limited internet connectivity and medical facilities only add to the panic, fear and anxiety caused by COVID-19,” Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India, said in a statement.

Internet connectivity was only restored in the region last month, but a ban on its high-speed access has continued.

“The situation is difficult for everyone, but while people [in other parts of the world] can stay connected in these testing times and derive support from each other, we don’t have that luxury,” a student in Srinagar told media.

Many doctors also complain that slow internet is a hindrance to their work; basic tasks such as downloading WHO guidelines can take several hours.

“We need uninterrupted internet to fight COVID-19. We are required to stay in touch with the WHO, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and download their guidelines. We are missing out on a lot of information,” Dr. Suhail Naik, president of Doctor’s Association Kashmir said.

Aliza Zahoor, an 18-year-old student, was looking forward to going back to school after missing class for several months. But the coronavirus outbreak has forced her to stay indoors for an indefinite time. Zahoor says the thought of staying at home again is “unbearable.”

While some schools in Kashmir are offering online classes, most students can’t access them due to the slow internet.

“A video lesson normally takes up to an hour to download. You can imagine the severity of the situation. A single video does not cover the whole lecture,” Zahoor complained, adding that she is worried about her university exams next year.

“Elsewhere in India, students can interact online and learn new things. We are being denied that right and it’s not even a security clampdown this time?” she said. School teachers also paint a bleak picture for the academic year.

“These students have seen too much: a prolonged lockdown in 2019 and now the pandemic. When they finally started to feel better, COVID-19 happened. It is taking a toll on their mental health,” a Kashmiri teacher said.

Like this: Like Loading...