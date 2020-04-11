COVID-19 halts IOK’s ‘Darbar move’ first time

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the annual shifting of capital from Jammu to Srinagar won’t happen this year due to the cronavirus pandemic.

First time in 144 years, the authorities have decided to halt the annual shifting of capital, called ‘Darbar Move’, from Jammu to Srinagar due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“In view of the extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the ‘Darbar Move’ employees shall work on ‘as is where is’ basis. It will allow Kashmir-based staff to work from Srinagar and Jammu-based staff shall work from Jammu,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department in Jammu.

Introduced by Dogra monarch Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, the Darbar Move would see shifting of the Civil Secretariat in summers from Jammu to Srinagar and in winters from Srinagar to Jammu.

