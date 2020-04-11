Demise of Wani, Makhdoomi widely condoled in IOK

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior resistance leaders, Abdul Majeed Wani and Advocate Peer Hafizullah Makhdoomi.

Abdul Majeed Wani was suffering from lungs infe

ction since long and breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat leaders, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Khawaja Firdous and Abdul Samad Inqilabi as well as High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in their statements paid glowing tributes to Abdul Majeed Wani and Advocate Peer Hafizullah Makhdoomi.



They hailed the contribution of both Wani and Makhdoomi to the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

Like this: Like Loading...