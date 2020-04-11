India sets in motion its sinister plan

Hundreds of Indians brought to Pulwama

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, taking advantage of strict lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic, Modi government has started implementing its nefarious plan of altering the Muslim majority character of the territory.

In this regard, the Modi government has brought hundreds of Indian Hindus to Pulwama and stationed them in two higher secondary schools in the name of putting them in quarantine.

Informed circles told KMS sources that the communal government in New Delhi has started practically implementing its agenda to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir. They said that the people kept in Pulwama schools would be given domicile certificates of Kashmir and allowed to settle in the territory as its permanent citizens. They expressed serious concern over the move and said that it would badly affect the social fabric of the territory.

The Indian authorities have already appointed a Hindu from Uttrakhand, Dr Raghav Langer, as the Deputy Commissioner of the area assigning him the task to implement the plan clandestinely.

