Indian police, RSS goons torture inmates, misbehave women in Kathua

Jammu, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police personnel along with RSS goons tortured and misbehaved the family members, including women and children, of one Abdul Majeed at Karandi village in Kathua district.

The officer of Rajbagh police station, Vishal, along with police team and RSS men barged into the house of one Abdul Majeed without any rhyme or reason and ruthlessly beat up and dragged Abdul Majeed, his son and also misbehaved his wife and daughter in Karandi village, 98 percent Muslim-populated area, in Kathua district.

Reports said, next day 500-member police team and RSS men entered the village and beat up Muslims, their women and girls and also threatened them that they would shoot them if they raised voice against the police team.

