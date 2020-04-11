Indian troops launch violent CASO in Kulgam

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in Kulgam district.

The troops launched the operation at Nandimarg in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district on late Friday night. The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police, today, arrested a youth in R S Pura area of Jammu region. The youth identified as Muzaffar Beigh is a resident of Vodhpora Handwara and labelled him as over-ground worker of mujahideen.

The police also arrested at least 110 persons in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara areas and seized 08 vehicles on the charges of defying the restrictions placed by authorities to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

