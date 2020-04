New Delhi, April 12 (KMS): Delhi Police arrested a female PhD student from occupied Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi.The police arrested Safoora Zargar (27), who is doing PhD from Jamia Millia University, New Delhi, on the charge of arranging a protest of Muslim women and children at Jaffrabad in Delhi on the night of February 22.

The Sociology student from Kashmir was the office bearer of National Students Union. She had also been a Jamia Coordination Committee member and media coordinator.

