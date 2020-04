Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot and injured a former soldier in Kulgam, today.

Official sources said that unknown gunmen fired upon the former soldier identified as Abdul Hameed at his home in Bachroo village.

They said that Hameed suffered serious bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital for the treatment.

After the incident, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

