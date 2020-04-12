‘IOK people think they are detained on corona pretext’

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three Indian policemen were injured after they were sent to rescue a group of medics who were taken hostage by family members of a villager in connection with coronavirus diagnosis.

The incident took place when the medics arrived in Sheikhpora village of Badgam district and approached a house to question a coronavirus suspect.

The 251-day military lockdown has badly hit the Kashmiri people psychologically, and they are not even ready to rely on government doctors for their health, a health expert said on the issue. They think that they are being detained in the name of coronavirus, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that medics in Badgam district had to fear for their own lives after they faced unexpected resistance from the family members of the villager to be tested for coronavirus.

