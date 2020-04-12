Over 50 people arrested in IOK

Corona new suppression tool

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, since the world is coping with the coronavirus pandemic, India while stepping up its state terrorism arrested more than 50 civilians during nocturnal raids in Sopore area of Baramulla district to suppress the freedom movement.

Raids are being conducted by the police particularly against the youth across the territory on the pretext of anti-corona drive. The relatives of the detained youth while talking to the media said the coronavirus has become a new tool in the hands of the occupational authorities to persecute the innocent Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrests and raids by the Indian forces in Sopore. He said even criminals are being freed from jails around the world because of coronavirus pandemic but the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir are arresting more and more youth in violation of the global policy of social distancing.

Meanwhile, over 250-day military lockdown in occupied Kashmir has badly hit the Kashmiri people psychologically. Health experts say that those taken in custody for being coronavirus suspects argue that they are being detained in the name of the virus, but their actual fault is to be pro-freedom.

Delhi Police arrested a female PhD student from occupied Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi. The police arrested Safoora Zargar, who is doing PhD from Jamia Millia University, New Delhi, on the charge of arranging a protest of Muslim women and children in Delhi in February.

On the other hand, Hurriyat AJK leaders including Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Malik and Altaf Hussain Wani in their separate statements in Islamabad expressed grave concern over the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They appealed to the world community to play their role in saving the lives of the Kashmiri people.

