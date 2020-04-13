3 killed as India uses artillery against civilians

India plotting to further colonize Kashmir

Srinagar April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiris including a child and a woman while destroying dozens of structures in Tumina, Chowkibal area of Kupwara district.

Those killed were identified as Shamima Begum, 37, Javid Ahmad Khan, 16, and an eight-year old child, Zeehsan Bashir. The Indian army personnel attacked the village with the latest artillery and fired mortar shells indiscriminately. The action has created widespread panic in the area.

APHC leader, Mohammad Shafi Lone in a statement in Srinagar said that in view of the lack of coronavirus test facility in the occupied territory, the teams of World Health Organization and other international non-governmental organizations should be given an access to Jammu and Kashmir to suggest preventive measures for the local population.

Meanwhile, analysts who closely watch the ground situation in occupied Kashmir have said that despite the pandemic of coronavirus India continues with its anti-Kashmir policies in blatant violation of UN resolutions. These analysts who preferred to remain anonymous for their safety in their interviews said, August 5 actions, new domicile law and delimitation are parts of India’s sinister plan to further colonize Jammu and Kashmir. They added that New Delhi’s anti-Kashmir moves were meant to dilute the historical and geographical status of the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house arrest in Srinagar since August last year, has been listed among the world’s most 500 influential Muslim personalities for the sixth consecutive year. The list for the year 2020 was compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation and was released, this week.

Two Indian policemen were killed and another was critically injured in an attack in Kishtwar district, today. The deceased policemen, associated with the Special Operation Group of police, were killed with sharp axe in the remote Tandar area of Dachan area in the district. The attackers fled the scene with two service rifles. In another incident, a former Indian soldier succumbed to his bullet injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, today. He was shot at and critically injured in an attack in Buchroo area of Kulgam district, yesterday.

