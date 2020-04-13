BJP responsible for Coronavirus crisis in India: Kamal Nath

New Delhi, April 13 (KMS): Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has come down heavily on the BJP government in India, accusing it of being responsible for the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.

Kamal Nath talking to media persons in New Delhi also alleged that the BJP government ran Parliament only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh assembly could function and the Congress government headed by him could be toppled.

“It is obvious, Parliament was run only to ensure that Madhya Pradesh assembly could run and the Congress government be toppled,” Nath told reporters.

He said that the people of Madhya Pradesh were befooled by the saffron party as there was no council of ministers or a health or home Minister in place in the state amid the crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Nowhere in the world this has happened,” he added.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the situation in the country due to coronavirus was very serious and the number of cases will rise if more testing was done.

Like this: Like Loading...