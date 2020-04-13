Former Indian soldier succumbs to bullet injuries in IOK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a former Indian soldier succumbed to his bullet injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, today.

The retired Indian Territorial Army (TA) soldier identified as Abdul Hamid Mantoo was shot at and critically injured in an attack by unknown gunmen in Buchroo area of Kulgam district.

He was shifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.

