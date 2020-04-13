India continues with its anti-Kashmiris’ policies

Srinagar April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, analysts who closely watch the ground situation have said that despite the pandemic of coronavirus India continues with its anti-Kashmir policies in blatant violations of UN resolutions .

These analysts who preferred to remain anonymous for their safety in their interviews said, August 5 actions, new domicile law and delimitation are parts of Indian sinister plan to further colonize Kashmir.

“When the world is busy with combating coronavirus, India is implementing its anti-Kashmir laws, which are aimed at changing demography of the territory,” said one analyst, a professor at Kashmir University, Srinagar.

India’s anti-Kashmir moves are meant to dilute historical and geographical status of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Another one said that India’s anti-Kashmir policies were intended to marginalize Kashmiri Muslims. “India is adding fuel to fire in South Asia by continuing with its anti-Kashmir policies,” he warned. He said that Modi-led BJP government was pushing forward Hindutva supremacist agenda through its anti-Kashmir moves.

“Anti-Kashmir moves have exposed India’s real face to the world with New Delhi usurping every right of Kashmiris,” a third analyst who writes on the issue for the past more than 20 years said and urged the world to come forward to stop Indian anti-Kashmir policies “before it is too late.”

The analysts said that in occupied Kashmir violent siege and search operations and arests of innocent Kashmiris continue unabated.

