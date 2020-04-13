India has unleashed undeclared war on LoC: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, April 13 (KMS): APHC leader and Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the Indian forces have unleashed an undeclared war on the Line of Control (LoC).

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that the Indian forces during the last 24 hours had martyred a two-year-old child and injured several others, five of them are in critical condition. The two-year-old child was playing in front of his house where the Indian army firing martyred him, he added.

He said that the other day the Indian Army opened fire at Nakyal sector in Khoiratta in which six people were seriously injured and were immediately admitted in a Kotli hospital which created fear among the people of the area.

He said that India had always started unannounced war on the border to divert the world attention from its brutalities in occupied Kashmir but Pakistan also responded well.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that on one side the deadly coronavirus had engulfed the entire world and on the other, India was treating inhumanly which was condemnable.

He urged the United Nations to take strict notice against the Indian aggression on the borders where the Indian forces were martyring innocent people including children. He deplored that the Indian forces were targeting schools, hospitals and the civil population and the UN should take notice of it.

