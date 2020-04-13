Mirwaiz listed again among 500 most influential Muslims of world

Srinagar April 13 (KMS): The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also chief cleric of occupied Kashmir, has been listed among world’s most 500 influential Muslims for the sixth consecutive year.

The list of the world’s most 500 influential Muslims for the year 2020, was compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation.

From scientists, to artists, to kings, “The Muslim 500” list of the world’s most influential Muslims was released this week. The 500 Most Influential Muslims have been put in 13 categories of influence.

Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan has been chosen as “Man of the Year” while US Congress woman Rashida Talib has been selected as “Women of the Year”.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq inherited the 14th Mirwaiz (Kashmiri term for traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 at the age of 17 after the assassination of his father.

Presently, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house arrest in Srinagar.

He has raised the Kashmiri issue at the UN, EU parliament and the OIC.

Mirwaiz holds many designations which includes, Hurriyat forum chairman, President Mutahida Majlis Ulama, Patron of Nusratul Islam, Chairman of Awami Action Committee and Patron of Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil.

