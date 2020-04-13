Shafi Lone denounces killings in IOK

Srinagar April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris and perpetration of serious human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian troops had unleashed state terrorism in the form of cordon and search operations in the occupied territory and were killing youth on daily basis. However, he said that such tactics could not suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops in different areas of the territory and said that because of the sacrifices of these martyrs, Kashmir has become center stage across the globe.

Referring to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Mohammad Shafi Lone said that a large number of illegally detained Kashmiri leaders and workers languishing in jails of India and Kashmir were at high risk of getting coronavirus. He therefor demanded their immediate release.

He said since there is coronavirus test facility in the occupied territory, the Indian government should give the World Health Organization and other international NGOs an access to Jammu and Kashmir to suggest security measures for the local people. He said preventive measures are being taken against coronavirus worldwide, but no team of health experts and doctors has been sent to occupied Kashmir because of the stubbornness of the Indian government.

He condemned the restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir for the past eight months and said that now further tightening of these restrictions in the name of anti-corona drive has led to severe shortage of medicines and food items in Kashmir. He said that the people of Kashmir were already facing the worst social, economic and mental problems after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5, last year, and now coronavirus has further endangered their lives.

Mohammad Shafi Lone appealed to the Un and international human rights organizations including Amnesty International to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...