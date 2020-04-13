Two Indian policemen killed in Kishtwar attack

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian policemen were killed and another was critically injured in an attack in Kishtwar district, today.

The policemen associated with the Special Operation Group were identified as Vishal Kumar and Bashir Iqbal. They were killed by attackers with sharp axes in the remote Tandar area of Dachan area in the district.

The attackers fled the scene with two service rifles of the deceased policemen, a police official told media men, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to arrest the attackers.

