UNMOGIP must take notice of India’s warmongering: Altaf Butt

Islamabad, April 13 (KMS): President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt has urged the UN Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) and international media to visit the Line of Control to check India’s warmongering and ceasefire violations.

Altaf Ahmed Butt in a statement in Islamabad said, while the whole world is trying to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Indian Army is committing ceasefire violations on the Line of Control besides being busy in state terrorism in ocucpied Kashmir.

He said people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are stranded between military lockdown by India and COVID-19 lockdown, while there is a serious shortage of food and medicine and medical equipment in hospitals. “And Hindutva inspired BJP government rather than providing the supplies and normalising the situation has resorted to Killings, suppression during cordon and search operations.”

He also appreciated Pakistani Army’s response and shooting down of an Indian UAV after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control.

“Amidst the lockdown and COVID-19 outbreak in Kashmir, fascist Indian government has introduced a new illegal draconian domicile law, which is their first step towards the settlement of Non-Kashmiri residents in the occupied territory,” he added.

Altaf Ahmad Butt urged human rights organizations, UN, OIC and WHO to must join hands to pressurize India to refrain from treading the path of Nazism and Hindutva, and end its occupation in Kashmir.

