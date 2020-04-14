APHC-AJK to send email to UN Chief

Decisions of APHC in Srinagar welcomed

Islamabad April 14 (KMS): The APHC- Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has expressed concern over the loss of lives in mortar shelling by Indian army on the civilian populations in occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK at a meeting in Islamabad, today, decided to send an email to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to ask him to take a serious notice of the stepped-up Indian state terrorism and restrictions on freedom of speech and civil liberties in occupied Kashmir.

Through the email, the UN Secretary General would be asked to make India bound to abide by the international laws and resolutions in this regard.

The meeting was presided over by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

The participants of the meeting condemned the killing of three civilians including a child in mortar shelling by Indian troops in the Chowkibal area of Kupwara district and expressed sympathies with the family members of the martyrs.

The participants said that instead of focusing on combating the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the occupation authorities are engaged in political exploitation and state terrorism in the occupied territory, which had led to the further spread of the deadly virus. They said that India was making an all-out effort to implement the illegal domicile law to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants appreciated the recent decisions and announcements made by the APHC in Srinagar. They also welcomed the formation of a coordination committee by the APHC in the occupied territory. The participants underlined the need to evolve a close rapport between the two APHC coordination committees on the both sides of LOC.

At the end of the meeting, the participants prayed for the early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani. They also prayed for the victims of Covid-19 patients.

Those who attended the meeting include Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Nisar Mirza, Abdul Majeed Malik, Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoob, Ishtiaq Hameed, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Nazir Karnai, Mrs Shamim Shawl, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed, Adeel Mustaq Wani, Syed Kifayat Hussain, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Imtiaz Wani and Shaikh Abdul Mateen. Four of them participated online.

