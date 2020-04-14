India flayed for executing sinister agenda in IOK

Islamabad April 14 (KMS):Jammu and Kashmir PirPanjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran has expressed regret that at a time when the world is trying to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, India is pursuing its nefarious agenda to change the demography in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the anti-Kashmir measures by India, saying that the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, but New Delhi is engaged in killing innocent Kashmiris in in the occupied territory.

He pointed out that New Delhi was executing the plan of settling Hindus from outside in Kashmir to change the demographic identity of the territory.

Qazi Imran said the Kashmiris are facing severe problems due to strict restrictions in occupied Kashmir and urged the UN to take a notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory. He said there is no facility for coronavirus test in Kashmir and appealed to the World Health Organization to send a team of doctors to the occupied territory to protect the oppressed Kashmiris from the deadly virus.

