India has long history of massacres in IOK: Sehrai

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has made a mention of uncountable massacres carried out by Indian forces in the territory, saying that New Delhi has a long history of brutality and bloody actions for its evil designs.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in connection with the anniversary of April 1919 Jallianwaala Bagh massacre said, none other than the people of Kashmir can feel more pain on this day, as they have faced hundreds of massacres by Indian troops in the territory since 1947. He cited the massacres of Gaw Kadal, Handwara, Hawal, Zakoora, Tengpora, Lal Chowk, Bijbehara, Sopore, Kupwara, Sangrampora, Wandhama, Chapnari, Prankote, Chittisinghpura, Kishtwar and Doda as well as mass rape of Kunanposhpora and Shopian double rape-and-murder incidents perpetrated by Indian troops as only few examples of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

On April 13, 1919, as many as 400 unarmed men, women and children were killed when Brigadier-General Reginald Edward Harry Dyer of the British Army ordered his troops to open fire on the people gathered in the walled Jallianwaala Bagh in Amritsar, on annual Baishakhi festival.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that cruel and unkind Indian troops are involved in these carnages. Although decades have passed, the Indians may forget Jallianwaala Bagh and try to derive pleasure and comfort by celebrating April 13 as Baisakhi, but these inhuman and dehumanized acts by Indian forces’ personnel will remain alive in the memory of every Kashmiri, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...