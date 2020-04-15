90 Coronavirus red zones identified in IOK

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a total of 90 Red Zones have been identified in 13 districts of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, so far.

Of these 90 Red Zones, 76 are in the Kashmir Valley and 14 are in Jammu region.

A tweet by the Department of Information and Public Relations of the territory said that the administration had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Red Zones, which includes 100 percent lockdown, survey to be done, home delivery of essentials, only sanitation and enforcement personnel to be allowed entry, arrangements to be made for non-COVID patients.

Like this: Like Loading...