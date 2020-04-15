India’s new domicile law in IOK rejected

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum has rejected the newly introduced domicile law in occupied Kashmir, calling it an Indian act of colonial design to usurp local land and change the demography of the territory.

The forum Chairman, Manzoor Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the devious Indian game plan being executed was aimed at perpetuating the subjugation of the freedom-loving Kashmiri people. He, however, said that the valiant Kashmiris engaged in a struggle to secure their right to self-determination would never allow such Indian nefarious designs to succeed.

Manzoor Butt said that the Kashmiri people would never abandon their struggle and let the sacred blood of their martyrs go waste. He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and such colonial schemes couldn’t be a solution as nothing could be a substitute for the right to self-determination as guaranteed to the Kashmiris by the international community through the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

