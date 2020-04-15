IOK apple industry going through worst phase

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, apple growers and traders are forced to pay for cold storages but are earning nothing as all markets and transport are shut because of the lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

As many as one lakh tonnes of apple are lying in cold storages in Pulwama, Shopian, and other areas of occupied Kashmir.

The traders say that there was a huge demand for the apples but it all vanished overnight due to the lockdown.

The apple industry in occupied Kashmir had already suffered heavy losses, last year, due to the prolonged lockdown imposed by the Modi government after abrogating the special status of the territory.

