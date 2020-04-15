Masood laments people of IOK alone in fight against COVID-19

Muzaffarabad, April 15 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has lamented that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were alone in their fight against the coronavirus side by side with facing brutalities of the Indian occupation forces.

In a video message, the AJK President said that India may once again stage a false flag operation to divert the world attention from the grave human rights violations in India and the Occupied Kashmir — something that it has done in the past.

Describing the situation of COVID-19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted the preventive measures taken by the AJK government at Governors Conference convened by President Dr Arif Alvi. He said that a committee headed by additional inspector general of police with representatives of health department, state disaster management authority and the information technology department has already been constituted to collect the data of Kashmiri expatriates returning home, and to resolve their problems.

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan also suggested that the Kashmiri expatriates returning home should be first quarantined in Islamabad in order to boost efforts of the Azad Kashmir government to contain novel coronavirus in the Azad territory. “The state government will allow entry to those Kashmiri expatriates who are tested negative twice, and they have completed two weeks of quarantine period in Islamabad,” he explained.

Like this: Like Loading...