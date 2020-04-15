Naqash demands release of IOK prisoners

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has expressed concern over the increase in miseries of Kashmiri people due to the continued lockdown for the past several months.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a media interview in Srinagar, today, said the people of the territory are facing a shortage of daily commodities and medicine due to the ongoing lockdown, which has been further intensified due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

At a time, he added, when people imprisoned for committing serious crimes are being released worldwide in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has not released thousands of political activists from Kashmir, who are languishing in jails across India and in the occupied territory. He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners to save them from the contagious virus.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash expressed solidarity with the victims of the coronavirus and their families and asked people to take all preventive measures to save themselves from getting affected from the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...