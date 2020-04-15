Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, April 15 (KMS): A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Jandrot Sector.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 65 years old innocent civilian, Alam Din s/o Feroz Din, sustained serious injuries in Jandrot Sector.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by India.

Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors, resulting in the killing of a child and serious injuries to four innocent civilians.

