Pakistan rejects India’s claims of ‘infiltration’ into IOK, ceasefire violations

Rawalpindi, April 15 (KMS): The Pakistan Army categorically rejected Indian allegations that Islamabad was involved in ceasefire violations and was purposefully “infiltrating COVID-affected individuals” in occupied Kashmir, saying they were “baseless” and “delusional”.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar referred to the Indian 15 Corps Commander’s interview with the BBC and said: “Indian insinuations about infiltration and CFVs by Pakistan are not only baseless but are also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post – 5 Aug 2019.”

India had on August 5, 2019, scrapped occupied Kashmir’s special status under the constitution and put the Muslim-majority region under a curfew that continues to present day. It also imposed a communications and media blackout in the Himalayan valley.

The military’s media wing also rejected India’s accusations that Pakistan was “infiltrating COVID-affected individuals into IOJK”, saying Islamabad had always offered the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) unhindered access to sites where ceasefire violations had occurred.

“No less delusional are the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating COVID-affected individuals into IOJK. Pakistan has always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to CFV sites.

“We will continue to do that most transparently,” the ISPR warned.

“Indian leadership will be well advised to focus on addressing the internal mess, created not only by COVID-19 mishandling but also by the tragedy unfolding in IOJK for years on end,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...