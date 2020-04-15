Restrictions on high speed internet hit education in IOK

Students facing difficulty to access study material online

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students have said that they are finding it difficult to even access educational sites due to gag on high speed internet since August 5 last year, when India revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

The students told media men that due to low speed internet they are facing difficulties in accessing study material online.

Yahya Butt, a 12th class student, said it takes three to four minutes to open one page of a site and access study material online has become a lengthy job due to low internet speed. He demanded immediate restoration of 4G internet service so that the students could study without any hassle.

Similar views were expressed by many other students from different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

On the other hand, at least 15 students of B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and M.P.Ed (Master of Physical Education) from Udhampur district of Jammu region stranded in Nagpur and Bandhara districts in Maharashtra said that they were facing starvation. The students said that they were living at private places and they wanted to come back to their homes as their exams had been postponed and may be held beyond June 20 if the situation improved.

At least 16 security guards and gardeners from Rajouri district of Jammu region stuck at one place at Worli in Mumbai are spending nights under sheds of the shops. They said that they were facing starvation. Company which had employed them has locked down and operators have also gone to their villages, leaving them helpless.

The students and the labourers pleaded for immediate help to the authorities of occupied Kashmir.

